USDK Market Cap Reaches $28.69 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a total market cap of $28.69 million and $173.64 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

