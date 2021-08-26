UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

UPGS stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Monday. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.85 million and a PE ratio of 23.70.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

