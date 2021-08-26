UP Global Sourcing’s (UPGS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of UP Global Sourcing (LON:UPGS) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

UPGS stock opened at GBX 226 ($2.95) on Monday. UP Global Sourcing has a 1-year low of GBX 80.50 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 238 ($3.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.85 million and a PE ratio of 23.70.

In related news, insider Graham Screawn sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £39,690 ($51,855.24).

UP Global Sourcing Company Profile

UP Global Sourcing Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies branded household products worldwide. It offers laundry, floor care, and heating and cooling products under the Beldray brand; kitchenware products under the Salter brand; audio products under the Intempo brand; laundry products under the Kleeneze brand; luggage products under the Constellation brand; and cookware and bakeware products under the Progress brand.

