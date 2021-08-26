UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.79 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $2.79 billion and approximately $3.15 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00006232 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.12 or 0.00356708 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

