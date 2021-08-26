Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up about 3.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Universal Display worth $31,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLED. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.04. The company had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.57. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

