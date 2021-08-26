UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $416.85. 1,366,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

