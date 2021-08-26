United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Short Interest Down 83.6% in August

United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS UMLGF remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Thursday. United Malt Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.34.

United Malt Group Company Profile

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

