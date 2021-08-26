United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Up 1,566.7% in August

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ULTHF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 306,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,304. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64.
About United Lithium
