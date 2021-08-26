Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Lifted to “Buy” at Norddeutsche Landesbank

Norddeutsche Landesbank upgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. Norddeutsche Landesbank currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UNPRF. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.27 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Uniper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.66. Uniper has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.