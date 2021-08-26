Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after buying an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after buying an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,421. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

