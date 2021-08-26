Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,876.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,713 shares of company stock valued at $262,894 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after purchasing an additional 467,125 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $43,019,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.49. The company had a trading volume of 7,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.81. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $72.83 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

