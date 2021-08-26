Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $390.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.99. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

