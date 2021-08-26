Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$415.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.77.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $390.68. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.