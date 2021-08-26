Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $345.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$415.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.77.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $389.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $390.68. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

