Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $386.50. 111,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $390.68.
In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
