Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Announces Earnings Results

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00, RTT News reports. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $3.40 on Thursday, hitting $386.50. 111,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,460. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $390.68.

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

