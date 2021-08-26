UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 75.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,580,000 after buying an additional 363,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.95. 5,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,125. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.