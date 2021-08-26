uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%.

UCL stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,608. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53. uCloudlink Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

