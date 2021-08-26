UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Linde (NYSE:LIN)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $335.23.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $312.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $161.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $297.40. Linde has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.37.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 288.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after acquiring an additional 97,778 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 615,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,040,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.