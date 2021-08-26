TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives $58.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSP. Piper Sandler began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSP stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. 3,889,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,402. TuSimple has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TuSimple will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

