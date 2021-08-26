TurtleCoin (TRTL) One Day Volume Tops $293,562.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $12.08 million and $293,562.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 109,147,986,092 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

