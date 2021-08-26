TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF (BATS:DFHY) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.13. TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF shares last traded at $25.13, with a volume of 2,848 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFHY. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 425,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TrimTabs Donoghue Forlines Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter.

