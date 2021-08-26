Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 837,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,377. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

