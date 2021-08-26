Trellis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Trellis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.05. 84,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,206. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $186.62 and a 12 month high of $266.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

