TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.96

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.96 and last traded at $34.96, with a volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 74,976 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 432,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $2,281,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.