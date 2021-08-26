Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Louis Charlton Acquires 135,621 Shares

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Louis Charlton purchased 135,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.03 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,902,762.63 ($1,359,116.16).

Louis Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Sunday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.16. Transurban Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

