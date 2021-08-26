Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) were down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 27,023 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,947,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on COOK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

