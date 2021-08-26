Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Traeger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Traeger in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Traeger has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $24.76 on Monday. Traeger has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.