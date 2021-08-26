Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,695 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 787% compared to the average volume of 191 put options.

Shares of PZZA opened at $123.44 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $130.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.63.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1,578.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 138,146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 106,664.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.