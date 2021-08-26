Traders Buy High Volume of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Call Options (NASDAQ:KVSB)

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,824 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,845% compared to the average volume of 248 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

