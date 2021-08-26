Traders Buy High Volume of Baudax Bio Call Options (NASDAQ:BXRX)

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,952 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 535% compared to the typical daily volume of 465 call options.

In other Baudax Bio news, CFO Richard S. Casten bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio by 158.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 104,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baudax Bio by 13,944.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Baudax Bio by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Baudax Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Baudax Bio stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.27. Baudax Bio has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Baudax Bio will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

