Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TGASF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,813. Towngas China has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

