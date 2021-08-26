Tornado Cash Price Hits $75.74 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 37.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $81.54 million and $217.61 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $75.74 or 0.00161699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00121074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00153209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.74 or 0.99899860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.01022296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.06 or 0.06605652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,547 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.