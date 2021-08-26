TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Equities analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to announce sales of $887.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $874.20 million and the highest is $895.70 million. TopBuild posted sales of $697.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in TopBuild by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,637,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,901,000 after buying an additional 176,876 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in TopBuild by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,564,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $309,452,000 after buying an additional 1,272,928 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,455,000 after buying an additional 244,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,494,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.01. 277,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,645. TopBuild has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

