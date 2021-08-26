Timothy (Tim) Dodd Purchases 21,905 Shares of Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) insider Timothy (Tim) Dodd acquired 21,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$47,971.95 ($34,265.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.09%.

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, apparel, and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. Its brands include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Sperry, Palladium, Stance, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, PIVOT, Stylerunner and Podium Sports.

