Tilly’s (TLYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts expect Tilly’s to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tilly’s stock opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,456,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,750 shares in the company, valued at $928,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock worth $5,793,480. 28.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

