TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $856,267.74 and $6.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00851846 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

