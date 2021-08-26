ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.50% from the company’s current price.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TDUP opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

