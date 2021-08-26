THORChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $150.91 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $10.39 or 0.00021307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $150.91 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00125506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00024022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01044521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.53 or 0.06597870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 223,556,160 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

