THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THKLY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

THKLY opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12. THK has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

THK Company Profile

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

