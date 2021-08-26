TheStreet Upgrades Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to B

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

PTMN stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $2.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 1.4% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 304,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 12.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

