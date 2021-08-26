Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,430,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 20,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.71.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $552.77. The company had a trading volume of 761,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.32. The stock has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

