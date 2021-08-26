Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT Lowered to $21.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 141.38% from the company’s current price.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Research analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

