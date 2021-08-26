THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Reaches $5.94 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $448,417.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

