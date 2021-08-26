The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

The York Water has increased its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The York Water alerts:

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.23. The York Water has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The York Water will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The York Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of The York Water worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About The York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.