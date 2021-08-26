The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after buying an additional 1,519,885 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The company has a market cap of $322.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.89.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

