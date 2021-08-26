The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,620 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $10,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 253,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,752,008. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $321.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

