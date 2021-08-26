The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 0.2% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Southern stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.18. The stock had a trading volume of 149,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $67.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $725,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

