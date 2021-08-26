The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.
Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.49. 271,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34.
The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.56.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
