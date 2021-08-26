The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe Sells 20,000 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.67 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

