The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMA traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $49.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,160. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.