The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stake Boosted by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.