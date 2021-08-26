The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,990,000 after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 974.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

